Fairlawn’s Grief & Gratitude Project

You’re invited to participate in our fall Grief and Gratitude project because healing happens when we name those and we hope you’ll find some comfort in our community sharing.

You can:

* bring – or send – your grief and gratitude messages to hang on one of our trees at 28 Fairlawn Avenue, or

* attend one, or all, of our free Monday online workshops, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.:

-Oct. 26: Necessary Grief

-Nov. 2: The Grief of Here & Now

-Nov. 9: How to Cultivate a Grateful Heart

-Nov. 16: How to Cultivate a Grateful Life

Check fairlawnchurch.ca/event/grief-gratitude-project for details. Everyone is welcome!