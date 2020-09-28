Forum Theatre Playwriting Online Workshop

Facilitated by Mixed Company Theatre’s Associate Artist Luciano Iogna, this two-evening workshop will take participants through the fundamental process of Forum Theatre script development. Participants will learn how to use theatre games, exercises and techniques as research tools, how to ask explorative yet respectful questions, how to develop oppressive and oppressed characters, and how to care for the community knowledge which informs Forum Theatre script development.

This online playwriting workshop aims to support MCT’s Introduction to Forum Theatre by supplying participants with pivotal scripting methods, tools and tricks to utilize when working with groups on important social topics. These skills are essential to develop in order to script targeted, impactful, and uniquely interactive theatrical plays and scenarios for various types of oppressive conflict.

Date: Wednesday October 28th & Thursday October 29th, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Virtual (A Zoom link will be sent after receipt of payment)

Cost: $120.00 + HST (-25% CAEA, Student, Underwaged)

Prerequisites: Workshop participants must have taken MCT’s Introduction to Forum Theatre or have had some previous experience with Forum Theatre and Theatre of the Oppressed.

As this is our first time offering these workshops virtually, we will strive to teach all of the items mentioned above. However, should it not be possible to cover all items, Luciano is offering virtual follow-up meetings for participants at no extra cost. Participants will be able to sign up for one private, virtual meeting to review their written Forum Theatre work with Luciano and ask questions about topics discussed in the workshop.

Luciano has set aside November 3rd & 4th, between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM for these meetings, and will personally follow up with participants with sign up information.

Register for both Introduction to Forum Theatre (October 20th & 21st) AND Forum Theatre Playwriting and receive a special bundle price of $200.00 + HST for both workshops, as well as a 25% discount for CAEA, Students and those identifying as underwaged!

