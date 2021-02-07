As a way to express her love and appreciation for the community, Chef Shai (owner of Rooks to Cooks) is running a FREE Valentine’s Day baking workshop! She will be making none other than EPIC Valentine’s Day Red Velvet Cake Pops for you to share with your loved ones.

The baking workshop is geared towards kids and families looking for a fun activity to do together. It will be running on Facebook Live on Friday, February 12 from 4-6 pm. Parents are encouraged to review the RECIPE beforehand to ensure you have all the ingredients ready for the start date.

To Access the Recipe Booklet, follow this LINK: https://bit.ly/3cM3bbF

Please visit Rooks to Cooks on Facebook for event info: https://www.facebook.com/events/165759168444919

Workshop Details:

• Date: Friday February 12th, 2021

• Time: 4-6 pm (EST)

• Virtual: FB Live

• FREE 🙂

* ATTENTION: IT IS EXPECTED THAT ALL PARTICIPANTS COME TO CLASS WITH THEIR INGREDIENTS PRE-MEASURED AS LISTED IN THE RECIPE BELOW

If you have any questions, please contact Chef Shai by Phone: 1-833-243-3862 or Email: info@rookstocooks.ca