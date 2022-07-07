Free Yoga In Trillium Park

Yoga in Trillium Park is back! Join us Saturdays at 10 am and Sundays at 11 am for FREE Yoga starting June 18th. Please bring your own mat and water. All levels are welcome.

A Hatha – Vinyasa class that is focused on connecting breath to body and body to breath, mindfully strengthening the core and body by focusing on alignment. This class is accessible to all levels.

For more info: ontarioplace.com