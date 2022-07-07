Free Yoga In Trillium Park

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 7, 2022

Yoga in Trillium Park is back! Join us Saturdays at 10 am and Sundays at 11 am for FREE Yoga starting June 18th. Please bring your own mat and water. All levels are welcome.

A Hatha – Vinyasa class that is focused on connecting breath to body and body to breath, mindfully strengthening the core and body by focusing on alignment. This class is accessible to all levels.

For more info: ontarioplace.com

Location Address - 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - FREE

Sat, Jul 9th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, Sep 25th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM

Class or Workshop

Community Events

