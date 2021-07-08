From Weeds We Grow – Poetry of Rowntree Mills Park: is a community-engaged literary project led by spoken word poet Zara Rahman, supported by STEPS Public Art as part of Arts in the Parks 2021 Programming. Three online workhsops: July 24 at 12:30-2 pm; July 27 from 6-7:30 pm; July 29, 6-7:30 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.com

Join Zara for an online workshop series exploring the use of literary devices and storytelling to create poetry rooted in Rowntree Mills Park. No experience necessary! This is an intergenerational project open to members of the North Etobicoke communities and anyone interested in deepening their connections to Rowntree Mills Park through the creation of individual poetry in its many forms. Participants may attend one or all of the workshops, and share their final creations on the From Weeds We Grow Web App.