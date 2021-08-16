Get Your Soup On.

Enjoy cooking? Join Toronto Chef Bashir Munye Sept. 22nd, for a virtual Harira Soup making class in support of Stone Soup Network. Come celebrate the fall harvest with us, make some great soup and even enjoy a musical interlude, while our soup bubbles. Bring friends, all for a good cause. You’ll receive the full soup recipe and prep instructions in advance. By the way, it’s okay for ticket holders to just watch the cooking, this will still be a great evening in support of Stone Soup’s work supporting Toronto families and seniors. There are even a few prizes to be won.