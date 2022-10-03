Negotiating is a skill needed at work, at home and among friends. It is unavoidable. Our facilitator David Bachan, Distinguish Toastmaster, will provide three keys to becoming an excellent negotiator.

From this workshop, you will learn:

• That it is possible for parties on both sides of the table to get what each want.

• Successful negotiation is a skill that can be learnt.

• Listening is the greatest skill to be brought to the negotiation table.

We invite you to attend our in-house location to enjoy the workshop. If your schedule does not allow it, please connect to the meeting using Zoom. In either case, please register today to attend the GETTING TO YES! workshop! https://bit.ly/GETTING_TO_YES

The first six people that join Creatively Speaking Toastmasters for ONE YEAR will receive the award-winning book WINNING BODY LANGUAGE by Mark Bowden!