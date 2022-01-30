Grant Writing Basics

Put your kettle on, sharpen your pencil! Whether you are writing a grant for the first time, or looking to brush up your grant writing knowledge, this 2-hour session is for you. Join us on February 13th from 2pm-4pm.

Whether you are writing a grant for the first time, or looking to brush up your grant writing knowledge, this 2-hour session is for you. Led by Frog in Hand’s Artistic Director, Colleen Snell, this session will cover a wide variety of topics:

– Anatomy of a grant (universal grant structure OAC, CCA)

– Crafting language for a jury

– Representing artistic ideas in writing

– Where (and how) to start the grant process

– Reframing “success” (managing failure)

– Tips for editing

Last versions of this workshop in 2021 were sold-out successes! We met wonderful folks with great questions and passion for the arts. Our last session in Fall 2021 was held at the perfect time to help folks prep for important grants! Join us next time – follow our Eventbrite page. We are developing an asynchronous / synchronous version of this class for you to enjoy at your own pace. Stay tuned!

We will explore together, have time for questions and have fun along the way. We will focus our work on approaches to a project grant. Frog in Hand’s Artistic Director, Colleen Snell will lead this workshop. Colleen brings over eight years of grant writing experience, having written successful grants for the Canada Council of the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, City of Mississauga, Government of Canada, various foundations, for Frog in Hand and on behalf of other arts organizations. She has also been “on the other side,” on juries assessing the submissions of her peers. Colleen has organized multi-arts festivals and large-scale site-specific projects with multiple funding sources, and has experience with both project and operating grants. Colleen is a passionate grant writer and enthusiast of the English language, approaching her process with a sense of playfulness and urgency. She believes in the power of words, and is excited to help other folks discover this power in themselves!

This workshop is $45 CAD +Eventbrite processing fees