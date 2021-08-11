Healing Through The Senses: A Fundraiser Supporting Survivors of Sexual Assault

A variety of wellness-centred workshops and webinars facilitated by local businesses and professionals; funds raised will go towards Soldiers of Creation’s initiatives, primarily to put their Resource Directory online. These workshops and webinars (aka “Virtual Booths“) are open to everyone interested in gaining new knowledge, skills, and tools for healing.

Sep 2-Oct 16. Free-$25; Premium Kit Classes (includes all class materials) $55-$80. For more information about this fundraiser, visit www.soldiersofcreation.ca/fundraiser.

We use our senses to make sense of our experiences and engage with the world. Our senses can help us heal. The workshops and webinars will encourage participants to engage with their sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch, as well as their body, mind, and spirit to find healing in everyday activities.

Soldiers of Creation supports clinical therapy and does not intend to replace it. Instead, our programming offers additional methods to support survivors in their everyday lives and healing journeys. We believe that healing requires both clinical and alternative support, and we are here to provide the latter.



WHO WE ARE

Soldiers of Creation is a Toronto-based gender-inclusive Social Enterprise focused on creating a judgement-free space for survivors of sexual assault and their allies to connect, educate, and empower each other. We focus on accessible healing through initiatives such as our workshops and our resource directory to provide community members with options for alternative methods of healing. Through some of our other initiatives, we focus on facilitating positive dialogue on sexual assault, trauma and ‘taboo’ topics through creative outlets.

Website: www.soldiersofcreation.ca | Instagram: @soldiersofcreation | Facebook: @soldiersofcreation