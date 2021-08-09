COVID-19

Aug 9, 2021

High Park Summer Hikes

Use your senses, discover different habitats and learn together with other curious folks about our nature neighbours that live and grow in High Park. This week the theme is called Animal Adaptation. High Park Nature Centre/ Main Building aka Forest School, 375 Colborne Lodge. Aug 19 from 4:30-6 pm. All ages. $15, stu $12, children $10. Pre-registration required. https://highparknaturecentre.com/family-nature-walks

Additional Details

Event Price - 15

Your Email Address - info@highparknaturecentre.com

Venue Address - 375 Colborne Lodge Dr, Toronto, ON M6R 2Z3

Date And Time
2021-08-19 @ 04:30 PM to
2021-08-19 @ 06:00 PM

Location
375 Colborne Lodge Dr, Toronto, ON M6R 2Z3, https://goo.gl/maps/8hKD3hR7CPmZXPQz8

Event Types
Class or Workshop

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

