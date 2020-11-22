Holy Workshop!!!

Right now we are facing strange and unpredictable times. Our bars and restaurants are closing again and there are no more patios, so there is no chance to meet with friends to cheer over a couple of Mezcales. We want to take you virtually to a time where you could enjoy a drink or more in your favourite bar or restaurant, while enjoying our delicious Mezcal Agua Santa. Let’s try to make this sour time into a sweet one, by having a mezcal cocktail party at home for two!

We want to give you such an opportunity to create a party atmosphere by organizing a Workshop! We will teach you how to make a couple of delicious cocktails at home so you can stay safe and happy. Order an Agua Santa Kit and be sure to share it with your beloved or a friend since the kit is for two people. You will not feel lonely and can share your emotions and enjoyment.