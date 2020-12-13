How to Make A Comic Book for Beginners – Things to Get You Started

Join Unlocking the Secrets in Creating Comic Books’ Howard Wong (Iron Man: Hong Kong Heroes) and special guest, artist Jason Lapidus (Group of 7) in this three-part virtual workshop where you will learn the overall basic to make your own comic. Learn how to turn a story into a comic book script, a comic book script into a comic book page layout, and more. Hosted by Figment Toronto.

For ages 12+ and those who always wanted to make their comic book, but didn’t know how to start. Dec 17-19. Free.

Register on Eventbrite:https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/how-to-make-comic-book-for-beginners-tickets-132196797179

MATERIAL

Materials: While any drawing tools can be used, using letter-sized printer paper (8.5″x11″), a standard graphite pencil, and a white gum (or any good) eraser, pencil crayons, crayons, or markers. If you prefer to draw on a tablet with a stylus, that’s alright as well.