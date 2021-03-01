Online floral arrangement workshop, in partnership with Euclid Farms. Proceeds from this event will go to the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic to support women experiencing violence, as well as the George Brown College Foundation for scholarships. This event is by women, for women, with all raffle prizes donated by women owned businesses. Purchase of a ticket includes all the supplies you will need to participate in this event, including fresh and dried flowers, a vase, and floral wire. Raffle tickets are available for purchase as well. 2-3:30 pm. $118.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/in-bloom-floral-workshop-tickets-141879919659