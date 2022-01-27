International Development Week 2022

Join us in celebrating International Development Week!

Organized by the International Development Postgraduate Program of Centennial College, this series of events continues the discussion on Building Back Better through “Inclusive, Diverse, and Equitable Partnerships within Development.”

Discussions will focus on approaches to decolonizing aid and localization; addressing climate change; as well as policies and programs that seek to transform gender relations and promote equality.

Our partners this year include Plan International Canada, Oxfam Canada, The Jane Goodall Institute, Cuso International, World Renew, Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centers- OFIFC, Rideau Hall Foundation, and Victoria International Development Education Association – VIDEA

See the full agenda, and register today! http://centenni.al/IDW