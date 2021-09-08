OpenMat’s Free Intro To Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu workshop will be held at the academy September 11th at 12:00 AM/PM. The address to the school is 295 College St, Lower Level (just West of Spadina on the South side). You are welcome to invite a friend (space is limited, so they will also have to reserve a spot by filling out this form) and wear your any regular workout clothes.

We will be covering fundamental concepts, theory, and strategies in the workshop, appropriate for complete beginners.

Whether you’ve never stepped on the mats before or are still early in your journey, you will leave this Intro to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Workshop with an understanding of how Jiu-Jitsu works and what makes it so powerful – as well as some incredibly empowering self-defence skills.