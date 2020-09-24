Introduction to Forum Theatre Online Workshop

Forum Theatre is an interactive and participatory style of theatre designed to address social issues and inspire actionable change.



In this intensive all levels online workshop led by award winning Forum Theatre artist Simon Malbogat, participants will learn about the evolution of Forum Theatre and how this social justice-based theatre style can be used to spark community dialogue and empower grassroots advocacy.



Through theatre games and discussion, participants will discover how Forum Theatre techniques of community participation, intervention, and improvisation can help build tool kits for character development, devised creation, and audience engagement.



Community organizers, social workers, and educators will learn how including Forum Theatre principles in their everyday practice can initiate vital conversation, engage in critical inquiry, and create social change in their communities.



This workshop was developed out of Mixed Company’s recent virtual Forum Theatre projects. Through critical dialogue we will reflect and process the results with participants, considering how Forum Theatre can be used effectively for virtual presentations.



Date: Tuesday October 20th & Wednesday October 21st, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Virtual (A Zoom link will be sent after receipt of payment)

Cost: $100.00 + HST (-25% CAEA, Student, Underwaged)

Prerequisites: None!



Register for both Introduction to Forum Theatre AND Forum Theatre Playwriting (October 28th & 29th) and receive a special bundle price of $200.00 + HST for both workshops, as well as a 25% discount for CAEA, Students and those identifying as under waged!

