Job Search Tips from an HR Professional

Learn some job search tips from a pro! Madiha, an HR professional, will share tips about resume writing, interviewing and how to stand out in a pool of applicants.

Madiha Ahmed is a Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP) with extensive experience of recruitment, job search, and interview processes. She is currently the Academic HR Officer at the University of Toronto and was most recently an HR Consultant with the University of Toronto. She holds a Bachelor?s degree in Economics and Psychology and a Master of Industrial Relations and Human Resources degree from the University of Toronto.

Facilitated by E-Lin Chen, one of TPL’s 2022 Career Coaches in Residence.

The Career Coaches in Residence program is generously supported by the RBC Foundation.