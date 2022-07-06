Khelo HinProv – An Improv Workshop/Show – Episode #5

Laugh together | Share stories | Improvise

Come with friends, or find new friends at Khelo HinProv – an attempt to goof around and laugh together with our tooti-footi Hindi, or Hinglish, or just mime. You set the rules, we introduce the games and together we play.

Requirements: Bring your awesome energy and aura.

NOT Required: Any improv experience or distinction in spoken Hindi

July 10 at 8 pm. $10 (online), $15 door. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth.