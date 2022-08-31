Khelo HinProv – An Improv Workshop/Show – Episode #7

- News
Laugh together | Share stories | Improvise
Come with friends, or find new friends at Khelo HinProv- An attempt to goof around and laugh together with our tooti-footi Hindi, or Hinglish, or just mime. You set the rules, we introduce the games and together we play.
Requirements: Bring your awesome energy and aura.
NOT Required: Any improv experience or distinction in spoken Hindi
Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave
Event Price - 10 CAD