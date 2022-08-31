Readers' Choice 2021

Khelo HinProv – An Improv Workshop/Show – Episode #7

Aug 31, 2022

Laugh together | Share stories | Improvise

Come with friends, or find new friends at Khelo HinProv- An attempt to goof around and laugh together with our tooti-footi Hindi, or Hinglish, or just mime. You set the rules, we introduce the games and together we play.

Requirements: Bring your awesome energy and aura.

NOT Required: Any improv experience or distinction in spoken Hindi

 

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave

Event Price - 10 CAD

Date And Time

Sun, Sep 11th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Event Types

Class or Workshop

Event Category

Comedy

