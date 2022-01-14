KidLit Online! Kids Book & Comic Festival

Announcing KidLit Online! A Kids Book & Comic Festival presented in partnership with TO Live: January 29th, 2022

A one-day interactive festival for kids featuring Maria Scrivan, Brian McLachlan, Kean Soo, Sabrina Tu, Lis Xu, Vincy Lim, and Harmeet Rehal.

KIDS — let’s get creative! Just in time for another province-wide lockdown, TCAF is thrilled to announce the return of our one-day kids’ show! Twenty-nine months and a day after our inaugural Uptown KidLit Festival, KidLit Online is a FREE, all-digital, daylong kids’ book and comics festival featuring three amazing programs for readers ages 7 to 12.

10am – 11am: Making Comics with Story Planet

Featuring Sabrina Tu, Lis Xu, Vincy Lim, and Harmeet Rehal

Grab some cocoa and crayons, and settle in to make some comics of your own! Join the artists of Story Planet (Vincy Lim, Harmeet Rehal, Sabrina Tu, and Lis Xu) and draw along as we invent characters and make 3-panel comics as a group. Geared to aspiring artists ages 8 to 12, although all are welcome! Space is limited, registration required: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/making-comics-with-story-planet-tickets-243333676577

12pm – 1pm: Drawing Jamboree with Brian McLachlan and Kean Soo

Play along with artists, writers, and buds Brian McLachlan (Complete the Quest, Draw Out the Story) and Kean Soo (March Grand Prix, Jellaby) as they teach drawing games that make art into a fun activity to share with your friends and family, even those who don’t consider themselves artists. Click through to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ca2AW6TkRdmjg4NnTzUo-A

2pm – 3pm: Drawing Along with Maria Scrivan

Want to find out the secrets to making characters jump off the page? Join bestselling author Maria Scriven (Nat Enough, Definitely Nat, Absolutely Nat) as she shares tricks and tips for drawing dynamic comics for artists and comics fans ages 8 and up. Click through to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f8epIej5QXC9O6HEkXq-Mg

Poster by Anoosha Syed