NOW MagazineAll EventsKids Corner Live @ the Legislative Assembly of Ontario

Kids Corner Live @ the Legislative Assembly of Ontario

Kids Corner Live @ the Legislative Assembly of Ontario

by
18 18 people viewed this event.

60 minutes of interactive fun virtually exploring Ontario’s Legislative Building. Learn how provincial parliament works, see where laws are passed for the province of Ontario, and participate in a debate, games and much more. This is a free online event for children ages 6 to 12, and will be hosted on Microsoft Teams. Register for 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. Advance Registration is required.

https://www.ola.org/en/visit-learn/find-your-tour/kids-corner-live

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-13 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-02-13 @ 11:00 AM
 

Registration End Date

2021-02-11
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Tour
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.