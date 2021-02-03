Kids Corner Live @ the Legislative Assembly of Ontario

60 minutes of interactive fun virtually exploring Ontario’s Legislative Building. Learn how provincial parliament works, see where laws are passed for the province of Ontario, and participate in a debate, games and much more. This is a free online event for children ages 6 to 12, and will be hosted on Microsoft Teams. Register for 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. Advance Registration is required.

https://www.ola.org/en/visit-learn/find-your-tour/kids-corner-live