60 minutes of interactive online fun exploring Ontario’s Legislative Building. Learn how provincial parliament works, see where laws are passed for the province of Ontario and participate in a debate, games and much more. Wednesdays 10-11 am. Jul 14 to Sept 1, for children ages 6 to 12. https://www.ola.org/en/visit-learn/find-your-tour/kids-corner-live