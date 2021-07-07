COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Kids Corner Live

60 minutes of interactive online fun exploring Ontario’s Legislative Building. Learn how provincial parliament works, see where laws are passed.

Jul 7, 2021

Kids Corner Live

11 11 people viewed this event.

60 minutes of interactive online fun exploring Ontario’s Legislative Building. Learn how provincial parliament works, see where laws are passed for the province of Ontario and participate in a debate, games and much more. Wednesdays 10-11 am. Jul 14 to Sept 1,  for children ages 6 to 12. https://www.ola.org/en/visit-learn/find-your-tour/kids-corner-live

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-07-14 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-09-01 @ 11:00 AM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Class or Workshop

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends