Korean Consulate in Toronto and the Korean Canadian University Professors Forum open seminar to promote cooperation between Korea and Canada in various fields in the post-corona era. With speaker Assistant Professor Hyunju Lee of Ryerson University, Department of Economics. April 29 at 6:30 pm. Free. Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/korea-canada-open-seminarthe-long-shadow-of-covid-banks-zombies-growth-tickets-150107616923