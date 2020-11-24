Toronto’s First Post Office’s Curator will teach you how to properly write and format a letter to Ol’ Saint Nick. This online event will include a special appearance and message from the man himself, Santa Claus. Dec 6 at 1 pm. This workshop is free and is best suited to kids aged 4-10 years old, but all are welcome.
Pre-register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/letters-to-santa-workshop-tickets-130037737373
Each participant will receive:
Please bring:
This workshop is hosted by Toronto’s First Post Office and the Town of York Historical Society. Find out more: www.townofyork.com
Location - Virtual Event
