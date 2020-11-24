Toronto’s First Post Office’s Curator will teach you how to properly write and format a letter to Ol’ Saint Nick. This online event will include a special appearance and message from the man himself, Santa Claus. Dec 6 at 1 pm. This workshop is free and is best suited to kids aged 4-10 years old, but all are welcome.

Pre-register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/letters-to-santa-workshop-tickets-130037737373

Each participant will receive:

A hour of live instruction taught over Zoom

Print-at-home letter template and stationery

A letter from Santa to arrive before Christmas

Please bring:

Paper, an envelope, and a pencil.

Optional: Print-at-home Holiday Stationery and Template (included in email confirmation)

Optional: Crayons, markers, glitter, stickers, paint, or washi tape to decorate your letter!

This workshop is hosted by Toronto’s First Post Office and the Town of York Historical Society. Find out more: www.townofyork.com