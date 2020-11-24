NOW MagazineAll EventsLetters to Santa

Toronto’s First Post Office’s Curator will teach you how to properly write and format a letter to Ol’ Saint Nick. This online event will include a special appearance and message from the man himself, Santa Claus. Dec 6 at 1 pm. This workshop is free and is best suited to kids aged 4-10 years old, but all are welcome.

Pre-register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/letters-to-santa-workshop-tickets-130037737373

Each participant will receive:

  • A hour of live instruction taught over Zoom
  • Print-at-home letter template and stationery
  • A letter from Santa to arrive before Christmas

Please bring:

  • Paper, an envelope, and a pencil.
  • Optional: Print-at-home Holiday Stationery and Template (included in email confirmation)
  • Optional: Crayons, markers, glitter, stickers, paint, or washi tape to decorate your letter!

This workshop is hosted by Toronto’s First Post Office and the Town of York Historical Society. Find out more: www.townofyork.com

Virtual Event

 

2020-12-06 @ 01:00 PM to
2020-12-06 @ 02:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Class or Workshop
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

