Live Well Virtual Summit, May 28-29, 2021 Online

One of the lasting effects of this disruptive year may be a continuing elevated focus on our physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Kick start that self-care commitment by joining the Live Well Virtual Summit, a two-day online “refuel toolkit” featuring sessions from 17 fun, engaging Canadian wellness experts. Covering seven easy keys including Glow (natural beauty and spa-at-home), Flow (yoga and Pilates), Grow (habit tools, affirmations that work) and Nourish (wellness bowls, simple superfood recipes) the Live Well Summit is accessible in a range of flexible formats to suit busy schedules. Individual workshops start at just $35 each. Complete Live Well Summit access is only $165, or $10 per session. For the complete the event schedule, session details and tickets go to https://www.eventsinmuskoka.com/live-well-virtual-summit.html

The May 28-29, 2021 Live Well Virtual Summit is brought to you by Retreat to Nature, and produced by Paradigm Events in Muskoka, the organizers behind more hit Ontario festivals like the Huntsville Girlfriends’ Getaway, and XMUS in Muskoka.