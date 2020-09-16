Mamalicious Mother & Baby Care COURSE

Want to care for your baby, partner or children in a healthful, non-toxic way, but don’t know where to begin? Are you new parents fully-gifted with a hundred products you’re not sure are safe or useful? What are the benefits of pregnancy, labour and postpartum massage? Got a baby shower coming up and don’t know what to offer as a gift? Got a baby with a diaper rash that makes both of you crazy? Afraid to give your nature-freak new mother friend/sister/daughter anything nice for fear it will be rejected for being unhealthy? What essential oils and botanicals are safe and effective for the childbearing year?

You’ll hear the answer to these questions, and discover how to find clear and correct answers to all of your concerns. You’ll be horrified to learn what ingredients are commonly found in baby oil, wipes, creams and soaps, and learn how to find or make healthful alternatives. You’ll learn the percentages of botanicals and especially essential oils that are safe for babies, toddlers and children, and mother in her childbearing year.

Not only that, but this hands-on workshop will have you creating nourishing concoctions with natural ingredients that are safe for mother and baby. You’ll come away with newfound knowledge and expertise, armed with recipes and sample goodies for the mamas and babes in your life… and maybe you, too!

We’ll make:1. Bath and Massage Oil to help restore mother and soothe baby

2. Coconut Baby Lotion

3. Baby Wash/Shampoo

4. Zinc Diaper Cream

5. Baby Balm

With the handy information that Tracey TieF will provide at this workshop, you’ll be empowered to choose, and create, products for the babies, mothers and children in your life that are not only non-toxic but healthy.

What participants in Mamalicious Workshops say:

Just wanted to say thank you again for the workshop. I’ve got cold and I’ve actually been using the balm on my nose to soothe it after blowing so much! I love it.

Cheers,

Paloma (Hanlon, teacher, England)