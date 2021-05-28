Masks of Manipulation: Online Workshop

This two-part workshop will introduce participants to the “Masks of Manipulation,” an invaluable character development and conflict-resolution process designed by Simon Malbogat. Each mask relates to seven different emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual manipulative forces we encounter both onstage and in daily life.

In this workshop you will…

– Learn how to identify various manipulative personas and de-escalate them effectively

– Learn how the masks of manipulation techniques can help communities identify and articulate the oppressive forces in their lives

– Use these personas to create authentic oppressive characters for the stage grounded in these manipulative forces

This workshop draws on Commedia dell’Arte-inspired masks to help participants acquire a deeper awareness of manipulation and oppression: how and why it happens, what it looks and feels like, and how to deflect it. The workshop, facilitated by Simon Malbogat, is suitable for artists, facilitators, educators, social workers, and community activators alike.

Dates: Saturday June 19th and Saturday June 26th

Times: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Online via Zoom

Prerequisites: None!

General Price: $220 + HST

There is a 25% discount available for students, CAEA members, and those identifying as underwaged. In the spirit of removing financial barriers to access, Mixed Company Theatre is also able to offer a limited number of “Pay What You Can” payment options.

You can register at this link: https://forms.gle/hmCxhswCrvM9Wmdk9

For more information, see: https://mixedcompanytheatre.com/artists/training/