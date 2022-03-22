Money on your Mind was created by students for students. This event breaks down the basics around financial literacy, investments, crypto, stock trading, real estate, and more! Come join students across Canada for prizes games and giveaways as top-notch speakers talk all things money! This event has been created to help us as students learn about securing our financial future.

Some of the topics include:

Curious about Crypto Currency and NFTs? We got you covered!

Stocks / Forex Trading – Everything a beginner needs to know!

Entrepreneurship – What are the first steps to get started?

Financial Literacy – Foundational keys to independence and goals!

Money Mindset – Get your mind right for financial success!

Real Estate – Your first property by the age of 25!

Through interactions with leaders in the Canadian finance world, Money on Your Mind will truly allow attendees to increase their knowledge, as well as help develop techniques around investing and saving money – especially if you know nothing about these topics!

This interactive free event will be held virtually through Zoom. Money on Your Mind is created by the event management II students and instructor at the University of Guelph Humber.

We all have debt, lets help each other kick it to the curb and build financial success!

