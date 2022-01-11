Join our FREE online movement practice from the comfort and safety of home! Introducing a new variation of Kaeja d’Dance’s beloved Moving Connections, called Dancing Collected Stories!

Moving Connections is a community movement practice, conceived and developed by Karen Kaeja in 2018. During the pandemic, this practice took the form of virtual workshops delivered via Zoom. Dancing Collected Stories offers participants the opportunity to collaboratively create new movement experiences in each session that are based on personal stories. Jan 30-Mar 6 and Mar 27-May 1.

Participants will be led through the workshops by a team of professional dancers. This program is designed for all ages, bodies, and abilities – no previous dance experience required! Adults aged 50+ are encouraged to participate. Committed to making our programming accessible during the pandemic, we are pleased to continue to offer all Moving Connections sessions free of charge. For more information and to register, visit www.kaeja.org/movingconnections!

Image Description: Four circles on a teal background. The circle in the top right corner is orange with white text inside it that reads: Moving Connections” Dancing Collected Stories. There is a white line underneath the text. The other three circles are images with a thin white outline around them. The top left circle is an image of three people reaching forward, looking towards the camera. The bottom left circle depicts four dancers standing outdoors on some stairs, reaching forward with open hands. The bottom right circle shows several people moving together. In the foreground, one community participant reaches out to support another who is leaning towards their partner with their arms up.