Natural Dyeing Workshop

Discover the magic of the natural world around you! This workshop will teach participants a few different natural dye techniques from dyeing to flower pounding with local plant materials. We will talk about the importance of buying locally, appreciating the lands we are on, and being conscious of our impact on the systems of global trades.

This free, virtual workshop is part of Desire(d) Paths, a participatory virtual exhibition by Colectivo Satelital that invites audiences to explore systems of communication, transportation, importation and identification, particularly how these systems relate to the process of navigating national borders.

Material kits will be delivered to participants with all the necessary materials for this workshop, including natural dyes, flowers and fabric.

Workshop will be led by: Camila Salcedo & denirée isabel

Learn more and apply to participate here: https://lakeshorearts.ca/desired-paths/