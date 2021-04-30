Online Summer Camp with Young People’s Theatre

This summer, don’t miss out on all the drama – join us for Young People’s Theatre’s Online Summer Drama Camps! From July 19 – August 27, fun-filled camps will be held online for JK-Gr. 12 for one or two-week sessions, led by an experienced faculty of professional artist educators. For Grades 4 & up, each camp culminates in a play performed for family and friends online. Plus, we’re offering specialty camps for Gr. 8-12, including Contemporary Canadian Monologues and Film Camp! Registration opens Monday, May 10. Now in its 52nd year, YPT Drama School’s priority is to create safe and fun spaces for kids to grow, learn, express themselves and find community. We can’t wait to see returning students, and to welcome new students – wherever you are – this summer!