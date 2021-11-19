Personal Finance: I’m In Charge

Join YMCA of Greater Toronto for tips on making wise financial choices for your future! The YMCA’s Newcomer Youth Leadership Development Program partnered with Desjardins to provide this exciting free virtual workshop for youth ages 15–25. We’ll discuss budgeting techniques and how to cut costs on your everyday expenses. Nov 24 at 5 pm. Free.

Virtual Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/8216359493552/WN_K1wUEbfPRm-MuLa3JfoI4w