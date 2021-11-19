Personal Finance: I’m In Charge

Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 19, 2021

Join YMCA of Greater Toronto for tips on making wise financial choices for your future! The YMCA’s Newcomer Youth Leadership Development Program partnered with Desjardins to provide this exciting free virtual workshop for youth ages 15–25. We’ll discuss budgeting techniques and how to cut costs on your everyday expenses. Nov 24 at 5 pm. Free.

Virtual Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/8216359493552/WN_K1wUEbfPRm-MuLa3JfoI4w

Additional Details

Event Price - $0

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 24th, 2021 @ 5:00 PM
to 06:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Class or Workshop

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

