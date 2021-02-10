Power Kids: Family Symbols

In his exhibition Cut from the same cloth at the Power Plant, Nathan Eugene Carson creates paintings and mixed-media works on paper. His artworks bring together themes of Black identity and history, and personal memories and connections. In this art-making activity, families will use cardboard, paper, paint, and markers to create symbols that represent their family.

These FREE arts workshops for children ages 7-12 begin with an art activity, inspired by the ideas behind the current exhibition. Feb 15 at 9 am. Register at thepowerplant.org

Power Kids is going online during Winter 2021 because of COVID-19. Gather around your desktop computer, laptop, iPad, or other digital device on selected Sundays to follow a video demonstration of a hands-on activity inspired by a Fall 2020 exhibition or artwork, and download the lesson plan with material list and instructions.