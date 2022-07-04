The Mane Event Hair and Art Workshop

Join STEPS Public Art and local entrepreneur D’Andra Montaque for a series of free community hair and art workshops in Little Jamaica!

The Mane Event is a community arts series that speaks to the importance of hair in Black culture, recognizing hair as art and an expression of identity. D’Andra Montaque, founder of Empress Mane and long-time resident of Little Jamaica, has partnered with STEPS Public Art for six pop-up and in-person intergenerational hairstyling and art workshops for members of the Little Jamaica community and the African diaspora.

Gather with community members through hands-on workshops deep-rooted in community care, resiliency, self-expression and identity, culminating in a permanent public art mural led by Curtia Wright, sharing local stories, creativity, and highlighting the importance of local barber shops and salons in the historic, current, and future character of Little Jamaica.

REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOP SERIES BELOW!

CORNROWS 101 & 201 WITH AISHA LOOBIE

(https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/367712446827)

July 10, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 PM

July 24, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 PM

WASH N GO WITH TK

(https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-mane-event-wash-n-go-community-hair-in-little-jamaica-tickets-376787931847)

July 17, 3-6 PM