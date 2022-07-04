Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Mane Event Hair and Art Workshop

Jul 4, 2022

The Mane Event Hair and Art Workshop

10 10 people viewed this event.

Join STEPS Public Art and local entrepreneur D’Andra Montaque for a series of free community hair and art workshops in Little Jamaica!

The Mane Event is a community arts series that speaks to the importance of hair in Black culture, recognizing hair as art and an expression of identity. D’Andra Montaque, founder of Empress Mane and long-time resident of Little Jamaica, has partnered with STEPS Public Art for six pop-up and in-person intergenerational hairstyling and art workshops for members of the Little Jamaica community and the African diaspora.

Gather with community members through hands-on workshops deep-rooted in community care, resiliency, self-expression and identity, culminating in a permanent public art mural led by Curtia Wright, sharing local stories, creativity, and highlighting the importance of local barber shops and salons in the historic, current, and future character of Little Jamaica.

REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOP SERIES BELOW!
CORNROWS 101 & 201 WITH AISHA LOOBIE
(https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/367712446827)
July 10, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 PM
July 24, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 PM

WASH N GO WITH TK
(https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-mane-event-wash-n-go-community-hair-in-little-jamaica-tickets-376787931847)
July 17, 3-6 PM

Additional Details

Location Address - 1722 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto, ON M6E 2H5

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sun, Jul 10th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 24th, 2022

Location

Roman's N' Care

Event Types

Class or Workshop

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine