Reproductive Justice: In Conversation with Black & Indigenous Birth Workers

An intimate conversation exploring the politics of birth through the frameworks of radical reproductive justice. This session will feature Brianna Olson-.

Nov 9, 2021

An intimate conversation exploring the politics of birth through the frameworks of radical reproductive justice.

This session will feature Brianna Olson- Pitawanakwat & Cassandra Thompson in an intimate and critical conversation moderated by Rania El Mugammar. This session will explore themes of harm reduction, restoration and healing of kinship ties, and reproductive injustice as colonial and racial violence in historical and contemporary contexts.

Open to Indigenous & Black folks.

A note taker will be present & live captions will be available. Please indicate any accessibility needs upon registration.

Additional Details

Event Price - PWYC - $55

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Community Events

