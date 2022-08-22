Resisting Endurance Culture through Self Massage for Survivors and Friends

Workshop by Cassandra Myers at Lakeshore Arts in partnership with Trinity Square Video.

Thursday August 25, 7-8pm at 2422 Lake Shore Blvd West

This trauma-informed, survivor centric workshop will encourage people who have tendencies towards a freeze response to muscularly release deep and surface level tension using everyday items and self touch.

Mats will be provided for participants to sit comfortably on the floor, however, if you would prefer to bring your own mat or blanket, you are welcome. Participants are also encouraged to bring a massage oil of their preference.

Max: 10 Participants*

*While there are no requirements for joining this workshop, we will be prioritizing those who self-identify as a trauma-survivor.

Please note: due to use of massage oils, workshop will not be a scent-free environment.

There are two stairs at the front entrance of Lakeshore Arts and washrooms are located on the lower level down a set of stairs.

“Resisting Endurance Culture Through Self Massage for Survivors and Friends” is presented in conjunction with Ecologies & Cosmologies (2022 Themed Commission).