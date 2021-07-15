We are thrilled to bring you family-friendly workshops virtually, from archaeology to astronomy—we have something for everyone! Spark your curiosity with an interactive conversation with ROM experts or flex your creative muscles doing fun and engaging activities. Then join other kids in our afternoon Zoom meets to share all your fascinating discoveries, art, and make some new friends. With ROMKids Virtual Family Workshops, bring all the magic of the ROM learning experience to the comfort of your home.

Single Day Workshops on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from August 4 to September 3