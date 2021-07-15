COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

ROMKids Virtual Family Workshops

We are thrilled to bring you family-friendly workshops virtually, from archaeology to astronomy—we have something for everyone! Spark your curiosity.

Jul 15, 2021

ROMKids Virtual Family Workshops

4 4 people viewed this event.

We are thrilled to bring you family-friendly workshops virtually, from archaeology to astronomy—we have something for everyone! Spark your curiosity with an interactive conversation with ROM experts or flex your creative muscles doing fun and engaging activities. Then join other kids in our afternoon Zoom meets to share all your fascinating discoveries, art, and make some new friends. With ROMKids Virtual Family Workshops, bring all the magic of the ROM learning experience to the comfort of your home.

Single Day Workshops on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from August 4 to September 3

Date And Time
2021-08-04 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-09-04 @ 03:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Class or Workshop

Event Category
Virtual Event

Share With Friends