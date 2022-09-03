- News
Scottish Country Dancing is fun, great for fitness and a good place to make friends. There is no need to come with a partner.
Toronto has been a lively place for Scottish Dancing running various dances throughout the year and many social groups around the GTA.
There are 5 different beginner classes starting in September around Toronto including one for families and children. For details go to the website.
Location Address - 2 Orianna Drive, Etobicoke
Event Price - $100 for ten sessions