Sep 3, 2022

Scottish Country Dancing is fun, great for fitness and a good place to make friends. There is no need to come with a partner.

Toronto has been a lively place for Scottish Dancing running various dances throughout the year and many social groups around the GTA.

There are 5 different beginner classes starting in September around Toronto including one for families and children. For details go to the website.

Additional Details

Location Address - 2 Orianna Drive, Etobicoke

Event Price - $100 for ten sessions

Date And Time

Mon, Sep 26th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Mon, Dec 12th, 2022

Event Types

Class or Workshop

Event Category

Dance
 
