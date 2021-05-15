NOW MagazineAll EventsSecrets to Getting Great Skin

Secrets to Getting Great Skin

Secrets to Getting Great Skin

by
16 16 people viewed this event.

Covid-19 has changed how we shop for skincare products. But without the one-on-one consultations with skincare experts, many of you are left purchasing products that are simply wrong for your skin.

Leaving you with products that you either ship back to the retailer or you just keep them without using them anymore.
At Skin Products Work! owner and skincare consultant Paulette Downey will give you an overview on the biology of the skin and basic skincare tips to help you in navigating how you care for your skin in this new normal in this workshop.

Paulette Downey has over 10 years’ experience consulting customers on over 30 skincare brands.

 

Date And Time

2021-05-29 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-05-29 @ 12:00 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-05-29
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Class or Workshop
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.