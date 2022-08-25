Readers' Choice 2021

She-Rites

Aug 25, 2022

She-Rites works in collaboration with Toronto History Museums as sites for racialized women to gather, learn, build networks and dream their best lives through an equitable model of shared authority and co-creation. This impactful program is designed to empower and support diverse racialized women, identifying participants of all ages to get and stay on track following their dreams, tapping into their potential, gaining important tools and being surrounded by a supportive community.

Additional Details

Location Address - 67 Pottery Road, Toronto ON M4K 2B9

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sun, Sep 11th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to Sun, Oct 30th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Event Types

Class or Workshop

Event Category

Community Events

