Sheridan Alumni Couch Camp

Sheridan Alumni is excited to introduce Couch Camp, one hour of free, educational online fun activities for kids, from July 19-23, hosted by a team of talented Sheridan grads. Kids will learn how to draw cartoons, take a yoga or acting class, explore the Toronto Zoo (virtually), and do experiments with a Mad Scientist. Couch Camp is a COVID-safe activity for kids who are stuck at home and a solution for parents who are looking for ways to keep them engaged and busy. Anyone can sign up from anywhere around the world.

All activities will begin at 10 a.m. EDT and will run for one hour. Parents have the option to register their child(ren) for all five activities or select the ones that most interest them. All activities are designed for kids in the age range of 6–12 years old, but are fun for the whole family.