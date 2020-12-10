Sounds and Flavours of the Holidays – with Icons of European Taste and Chef Massimo Capra.

On Tuesday, December 15 at 6 pm, ICCO Canada is presenting Sounds and Flavours of the Holidays – with Icons of European Taste and Chef Massimo Capra.

During the event, Chef Massimo Capra, owner of “Capra’s Kitchen” in Mississauga and “Massimo’s Italian Fallsview Restaurant” in Niagara Falls will share his artistic culinary vision with us presenting three delicious holiday appetizer recipes featuring Prosciutto di San Daniele, Prosciutto di Parma USA and Grana Padano.

Chef Capra will be accompanied by food writer Jenny Arena of Fables and Focaccia, who will interact with him and ask live questions from attendees.

The evening will also offer special live holiday music played by Patricia Ahern (violin) and Brendon Chui (viola) of Tafelmusik to complete the experience.