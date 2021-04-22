Spirited Sessions Vol 3: An Introduction to Rum

Explore the one of the world’s oldest and fastest growing spirit categories as you learn everything from agriculture to production, distillation, aging, blending, bottling, and enjoying it with friends.

We’ll hear from our Rum Experts Robin Wynne (Little Sister/Rum Royale and Reuben Virasami (Little Sister/roobdoggdrinks.com), alongside special guest ambassadors about how their rums differ from each other and what makes them celebrated and successful in the Rum world. We’ll hopefully answer your questions and help you make better rum purchases and better rum drinks as you begin your own rum journey. As rum is a spirit steeped in history and comes from many diverse backgrounds, we will navigate through the past, present, and the future of rum.

For this incredibly special Rum edition, you’ll taste rums from over 10 different distilleries and learn what makes them unique amongst the global spirit categories.

There may be some surprises in store… we’ll leave that until the day of

What you get:

90-minute seminar with Rum Experts Robin Wynne & Reuben Virasami, expert brand ambassadors, and 11+ samples of rum

Question and answer period, light trivia, and a prize giveaway.

This seminar will be conducted on a private zoom session hosted by Little Sister Portland; a link will be sent prior to the session with related login info.

Date: Thursday May 6th, 2021, 645pm – 845pm

(Kit pick up by drop in from either location between 4:30 – 8:30 pm the week of)

Price: $90 (not including tax)

19+ only, please enjoy responsibly

Brands:

Appleton Estate Rum

Trois Rivieres French Rhum

Santa Teresa Rum

Diplomatico Rum

Flor De Cana Rum

Bacardi Rum

Brugal Rum

Mount Gay Rum

Hart & Son Rum

Gosling’s Rum