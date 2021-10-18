Tastes of Culture: East African Perspectives feat. BLACK FOODIE

UTM International Education Centre and Hart House co-present a multi-session journey to explore and expand our understanding of how food informs culture and wellness.

Eden Hagos, Founder of BLACK FOODIE makes Ful

Ful is a popular breakfast meal found across North and East Africa. It is packed with proteins and full of delicious spices, as a result of this, it is clear why this is a common dish people break their fasts with during the month of Ramadan! Join us for an engaging dialogue about the history of Ful, and the variety of ways to prepare it while we share its delicious recipe for you to try on your own! Oct 21 at 5 pm on ZOOM. Free.

https://harthouse.ca/events/tastes-of-culture-2021-22