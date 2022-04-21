The Conversation Lab

Have you been putting off a difficult conversation or avoiding it completely? Do you want better outcomes in your most important conversations at home or at work? You Are Not So Smart and How to Talk to People About Things are presenting a free online event to give you concrete strategies you can use in all your conversations.

For this event, Misha takes a real-life challenging situation from someone in the session. He then reenacts parts of that situation in different ways, using different communication strategies. He uses a specific, proven approach to communication – using things like empathy, listening, and collaboration to get better outcomes. The situations are real and the workshop is different every time!

Misha is bringing in his good friend David McRaney as a special guest to help inform the conversation. He is the author of “How Minds Change”, the creator and host of the amazing “You Are Not So Smart” podcast, and generally a fantastic expert on how people form and change their opinions.

This is not a regular, formal communication workshop or just a one-way webinar- it is a live event, with improvised conversations, using real-life material. You’ll get to watch this in action, comment on what you see, and talk a bit with other attendees. (Of course, you won’t be required to do anything in front of the group, or participate in any role plays or anything like that.)

Here’s what you need to know:

The event is 90 minutes long

It will take place on Zoom. If possible, log in on a computer, not a phone or tablet

Doors open at 1:20pm ET and the event will start promptly at 1:30pm ET. Don’t be late.

It will be a participatory event- there will be some opportunities to talk with other participants. You are encouraged to show up with your camera on, ready to take part.

After the event, we’ll invite people to a virtual meetup on gather.town, an online video chat party platform, where you can chat with other attendees. Misha and David will be there, too.

The event is free, but you have to register in advance. May 3 at 1:30 pm.