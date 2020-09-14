The ECCO x stackt Workshop – “Illustrator Series”- Huney

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe ECCO x stackt Workshop – “Illustrator Series”- Huney

Once a week a local illustrator, carefully selected by ECCO will be on-hand at their stackt market pop-up to customize small leather goods.

Featured artist Hani Pathan @Huneystudios – September 19th – 12 noon – 8pm

Inspired by literature, editorial photography and Matisse, Huney’s work is a hybrid between fashion and abstract art. As a multi-faceted creative she experiments with art direction, writing, painting on sneakers and clothing. Check out more from Huney on Instagram @Huneystudios. Find out more about the pop-up and the ‘Illustrator Series’ at ca.ecco.com/en/stackt.html

2020-09-19@12:00 PM to
2020-09-19@08:00 PM
 

stackt market
 

Class or Workshop
 

Art

