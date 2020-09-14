NOW MagazineAll EventsThe ECCO x stackt Workshop – “Illustrator Series”- Sarah Skrlj

The ECCO x stackt Workshop – “Illustrator Series”- Sarah Skrlj

The ECCO x stackt Workshop – “Illustrator Series”- Sarah Skrlj

by
120 120 people viewed this event.

Once a week a local illustrator, carefully selected by ECCO will be on-hand at ECCO’s stackt market pop-up to customize small leather goods.

Featured artist Sarah Skrlj @SarahSkrlj – September 26th – 12 noon – 8pm

Sarah Skrlj is a Toronto based artist that has turned her passion for art and design into a full-time career. She specializes in illustration, murals and bespoke painted shoes. She keeps pushing the boundaries of her creative journey by exploring new practices and various collaborations. Check out more from Sarah on Instagram @SarahSkrlj. Find out more about the pop-up and the ‘Illustrator Series’ at ca.ecco.com/en/stackt.html

 

Additional Details

Event registration closed.
 

Date And Time

2020-09-26@12:00 PM to
2020-09-26@08:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

stackt market
 

Event Types

Class or Workshop
 

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.