Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Medicine at Your Feet: DIY Herbal Oils and Teas

Sep 8, 2022

The Medicine at Your Feet: DIY Herbal Oils and Teas

8 8 people viewed this event.

Gathering and gardening herbs are easy and accessible to all.
Folk herbalism meets respect for our ultra-local environment!
This is a workshop about the plants we find growing around and under us that we can use to make healing remedies for our minds, bodies and spirits.

Starring herbs that are easy to gather and to grow: calendula, dandelion, comfrey, burdock, plantain, yarrow, clover and more!
With participants, we’ll make:
* an herb tea
* an herbal infused oil using locally grown sunflower seed oil
* an herbal balm using locally grown sunflower seed oil, and local beeswax

Each participant will take away a
* a 15mL jar of balm
* a 30mL bottle of herbal oil

Signup available on our website:

https://www.anarreshealth.ca/diy-herbal-oils-and-teas

Additional Details

Location Address - 1076 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M6

Event Price - $10 materials plus donation

Location ID - 561661

Date And Time

Tue, Sep 13th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Event Types

Class or Workshop

Event Category

Community Events

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine