The Medicine at Your Feet: DIY Herbal Oils and Teas

Gathering and gardening herbs are easy and accessible to all. Folk herbalism meets respect for our ultra-local environment! A workshop about the plants we find growing around and under us that we can use to make healing remedies for our minds, bodies and spirits.

Starring herbs that are easy to gather and to grow: calendula, dandelion, comfrey, burdock, plantain, yarrow, clover and more!

With participants, we’ll make:

* an herb tea

* an herbal infused oil using locally grown sunflower seed oil

* an herbal balm using locally grown sunflower seed oil, and local beeswax

Each participant will take away a

* a 15mL jar of balm

* a 30mL bottle of herbal oil

August 5 at 7 pm. $10 materials + donation. Anarres Apothecary, 1076 Bloor West. anarreshealth.ca